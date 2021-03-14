'Kids' Choice Awards 2021' Unveils 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Sneak Peek

Update:
March 14, 2021
Nickelodeon has announced the PAWsome news that Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 will feature a pup-tastic sneak peek of PAW Patrol: The Movie! The news follows Nick revealing that Kim Kardashian West, who will be lending her voice to the theatrical film, will be making a special appearance during KCA 2021. Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. are also inviting PAW Patrol fan families who have dogs to be part of the live Kids' Choice Awards 2021 show!
"No city is too big; no pup is too small!" In PAW Patrol: The Movie, Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Get ready for exciting missions, high-stake rescues, new pups and amazing new vehicles making this the biggest Paw Patrol story ever!
PAW Patrol: The Movie will boast an all-star voice cast ensemble. Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard (Chips, Idiocracy), Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry (The Star), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat, The Interview), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), and Will Brisbin (Forbidden Playground) have joined the voice cast of the film, which is currently in production with creators, artists and producers collaborating remotely.
Scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures into theatres on August 20, 2021, the major motion picture is based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon. The movie is slated to premiere on Paramount+ soon after it's theatrical release.
Hosted by Nickelodeon legend Kenan Thompson, the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards airs Saturday, March 13th at 7:30/6:30c only on Nickelodeon! Vote for your favorites now at https://www.kidschoiceawards.com and on Twitter!
