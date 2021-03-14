'Kids' Choice Awards 2021' Unveils 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Sneak Peek

Update:





"No city is too big; no pup is too small!" In PAW Patrol: The Movie, Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Get ready for exciting missions, high-stake rescues, new pups and amazing new vehicles making this the biggest Paw Patrol story ever!





PAW Patrol: The Movie will boast an all-star voice cast ensemble. Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard (Chips, Idiocracy), Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry (The Star), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat, The Interview), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), and Will Brisbin (Forbidden Playground) have joined the voice cast of the film, which is currently in production with creators, artists and producers collaborating remotely. will boast an all-star voice cast ensemble. Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard (), Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry (), Yara Shahidi (), Randall Park (), Iain Armitage (), Marsai Martin (), and Will Brisbin () have joined the voice cast of the film, which is currently in production with creators, artists and producers collaborating remotely.



Scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures into theatres on August 20, 2021, the major motion picture is based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon. The movie is slated to premiere on Paramount+ soon after it's theatrical release.





